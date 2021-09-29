AMJ Financial Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 61.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $580.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.54 and its 200 day moving average is $503.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.57.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.