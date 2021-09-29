Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.91. 178,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,577,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.18. The stock has a market cap of $316.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.