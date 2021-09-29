Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $20,192,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,104,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.