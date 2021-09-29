SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 178,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,901,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,168,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,004 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

