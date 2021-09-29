Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $71.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593,905 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $71,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. 128,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,085,451. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

