Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,798,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,907,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,544,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,766 shares of company stock worth $406,390,466. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,741.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,815. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,436.00 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,803.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,521.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

