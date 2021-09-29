Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. 30,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

