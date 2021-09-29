OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.97

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 19292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFT. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.