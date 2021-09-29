OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading 5.7% Higher

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.88. 7,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 245,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get OneSpan alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $766.42 million, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and sold 117,426 shares worth $2,556,519. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in OneSpan by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OneSpan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.