IPG Photonics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,521 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,688% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 put options.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,216. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $158.62 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

