Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 5.7%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 141,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,169,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYZN. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

