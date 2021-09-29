Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPFR)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 333% compared to the typical volume of 1,151 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPFR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,478. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

