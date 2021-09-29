The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up to $218.41

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.41, but opened at $225.04. The Boeing shares last traded at $226.92, with a volume of 131,026 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average of $234.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

