Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 1,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Get Vtex alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.