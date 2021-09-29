CorionX (CORX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $222,285.80

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $222,285.80 and $52,067.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00120674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00177891 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CORXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.