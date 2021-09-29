Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.