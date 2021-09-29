Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 220,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

