Brokerages Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target at $38.33

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

