Game.com (GTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,637.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Game.com has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $41,637.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00120674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00177891 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

