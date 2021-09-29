Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of LON VTY traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,190.50 ($15.55). The company had a trading volume of 273,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,236. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,210.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

