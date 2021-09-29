Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $267.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,881. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.96 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

