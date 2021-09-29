Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

VTWV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.24. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,163. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $152.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

