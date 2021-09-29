Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.69. 11,529,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.