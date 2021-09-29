146 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 170,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 342,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $837,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 124,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $24.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,692.31. 44,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,711. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,778.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,481.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

