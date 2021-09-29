Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,352.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,033,000.

NYSEARCA:JIG traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $83.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23.

