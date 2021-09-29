Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,954 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period.

FCAL stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,470. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $57.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

