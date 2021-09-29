BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

NYSE BLK traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $859.86. 5,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $901.31 and a 200 day moving average of $858.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $552.37 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

