Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,483,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 60,224 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $255,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 237,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

