United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

