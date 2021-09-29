The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,996. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.16 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day moving average of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

