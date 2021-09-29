Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,766,000 after purchasing an additional 142,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.96. 38,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $431.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

