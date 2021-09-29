Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.49. 36,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,842. The company has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.81 and its 200 day moving average is $302.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

