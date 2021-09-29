The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,455 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $69,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $70.75. 92,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,160. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

