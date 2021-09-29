Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.2% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $125,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded down $5.41 on Wednesday, hitting $1,416.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,530.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,370.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $958.30 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.83.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

