Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of DAVA traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.38. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

