Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Charles Goode Buys 69,075 Shares

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) insider Charles Goode acquired 69,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.24 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of A$361,883.93 ($258,488.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.28.

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.44%.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.