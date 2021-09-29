iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

