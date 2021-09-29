Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes $149,000 Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB remained flat at $$10.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,645. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

