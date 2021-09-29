Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.