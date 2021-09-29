Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 21,740 Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,120,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,361,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 401,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,713,000.

OTCMKTS GCACU remained flat at $$10.40 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

