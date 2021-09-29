Darwin Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of The West increased its position in Tesla by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Tesla by 18.5% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Tesla by 77.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock worth $63,920,737. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $784.63. 388,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,832,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.80 billion, a PE ratio of 404.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $715.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.65.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.