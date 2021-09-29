Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 1,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 323,468 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

