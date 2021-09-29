Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $59,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.56 and its 200-day moving average is $259.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,000 shares of company stock worth $131,395,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

