Kleros Trading Down 6.8% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $85.26 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

