Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

DNLM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,440 ($18.81). The company had a trading volume of 105,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,415.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

