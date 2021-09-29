Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.81. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWB shares. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,227,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 104,956.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,933. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

