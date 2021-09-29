Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.73.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $10.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $681.99. 4,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.53. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $281.57 and a 1-year high of $736.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.