Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 4.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $851.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.