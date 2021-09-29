Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,395 shares.The stock last traded at $338.23 and had previously closed at $337.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.22. The company has a market cap of $721.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 53.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

