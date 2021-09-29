Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Ozon makes up about 1.2% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Ozon were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 4,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,703. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a PE ratio of -26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

OZON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

